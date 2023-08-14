Tucson local who calls Maui home is 'devastated' about the wildfires

TUCSON (KVOA) — The wildfires in Maui have devastated many right here in Tucson.
Erick Grillo, a musician who lives in Tucson, moved here in 2020 from Maui, Hawaii.
He checks on his friends and family back on the island daily, and is saddened by the wildfires.
"The devastation that has occurred in Lahaina, which is where I moved to Tucson from, is literally the worst fire in U.S. history, in modern U.S. history, as it pertains to fatalities and damages and things like that," shares Grillo.
Upon first hearing the news, Grillo was upset, and is still upset.
"To be honest I've been emotional all week. You know I've been emotional for the last week ever since I hear what happened," says Grillo.
Grillo says that entire landmarks, streets, gyms and other places he loved to attend simply do not exist anymore, as they have been burned to the ground by the wildfire.