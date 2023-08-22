Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts bipartisan congressional forum with Reps. Grijalva, Ciscomani

TUCSON - (KVOA) With Congress on its August recess and members back in their home districts, Reps. Raul Grijalva and Juan Ciscomani gathered Tuesday afternoon for a bipartisan conversation.
The congressional forum known as "House Updates" was sponsored by the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. It took place at the Pima Community College Aviation and Technology Center on Tucson's Southside.
Grijalva, an 11-term Democratic congressman and Ciscomani, a freshman Republican sat side-by-side, answering questions from a moderator.
This congressional session marks the first time in 111 years of Arizona statehood, both congressional districts that make Southern Arizona, CD-6 and CD-7, are represented by two Latinos at the same time.
One of the focused issues of the afternoon centered on budget talks that will get underway when Congress returns to work in Washington on Sept. 5.
Both houses have until Sept. 30 to get a budget bill to President Biden's desk. Going past the critical deadline could result in a federal government shutdown.
Congressman Grijalva wants budget talks to leave out any sort of demand from the GOP on social and cultural issues. Congressman Ciscomani contends compromise must win out in this divided government, while not adding to a more than 30-trillion dollar debt.
"We're going to have a discussion about what we do with the budget," Grijalva said.
"Let's take out those poison pills that are put into legislation that we must pass i.e. restricting a woman's rights reproductive or otherwise. i.e. limiting marginalized groups of people because of who they love i.e. LGBTQ-plus."
"So, I don't think that just the normal talking points from each side will be able to get us out and into the track that we need to be," Rep. Ciscomani said. "We're going to need to think outside the box, we're going to need to think creatively on how we deal with this $33 trillion of debt and growing."
On immigration, so vital to voters and our Southern Arizona economy. Grijalva believes it is past time to move on this issue.
"I'm a comprehensive immigration reform person," Grijalva said. "That's the way to solve this crisis and it is a crisis. I don't deny that. But, now let's break the glass ceiling that's been established in Congress around the issue. Let's get the Dream and Promise Act passed once and for all."
Ciscomani argues it's past time to provide a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients.
"Our Dreamers that have been in this country for their entire life, that I see myself reflected in them," Ciscomani said. "I see myself that desire for opportunity, that desire to pursue the American Dream. They don't know any other country and in many cases, they don't know any other language."