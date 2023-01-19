Tucson couple takes home top prize at United Country Western Dance Championships Worlds 2023

TUCSON (KVOA) — One Tucson couple took home a big prize in their cowboy boots!
Luke and Stacey Aldrich are no strangers to the ballroom.
They teach private lessons and classes at the Music in Motion Dance Studio.
Line dancers, couples, and swing dancers from all over the world took their talents to Phoenix to compete in the United Country Western Dance Championships Worlds 2023.
"Preparation for one of these is quite extensive, we have eight dances that we do," said Luke. "That's hours and hours in the studio."
Having competed and winning 3 times before in the intermediate division this was the couple's first time to compete in the advanced division.
"Division one you have eight different dances that you dance and compete in, but you're actually in a bracket with other dancers competing in all eight dances," said Stacey. "Right now, we have 17 couples that are in division one, nine as a couple showed up at the world championships. So, it was really really exciting to be able to dance against compete against top of the top."
And it was a clean sweep!
They took home first place in the Crystal Advanced Division by winning all 8 dances!
"Just an absolute ecstatic excitement, just jumping up and down feeling that energy that you never really get in any other instance in your life," said Luke.
As for what's next, the couple hopes to win the Masters Competition.