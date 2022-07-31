Tucson church members pray for man convicted of arson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A southside pastor and his congregation are praying for the man who set fire to one of their church buildings.
Pastor Gene Chewning has watched over his flock at the Living Word Assembly of God church on 12th Avenue for 22 years.
On Sunday, he started his sermon with a prayer.
"Lord, I pray for that man who has been found guilty of starting those fires. And Lord, pray that you change his heart."
Just over two years ago several fires broke out on church property.
"That hurt our church, because first of all we lost all our Sunday School rooms, and my office," Chewning said.
Parishioner Audrey Gamez has attended the southside church for nearly a decade.
"We were shocked and very disappointed and we wondered why," she said.
Another parishioner, Leticia Villegas, said the entire congregation was devastated at the loss.
Earlier this month, Julian Castillo pleaded guilty to arson of a structure and was sentenced to 45 days in jail.
"I do not want revenge," said Chewning. "I was hoping he would get a little longer sentence if he doesn't change his heart because in 45 days he will be out on the streets again and he may attack us or somebody else."
The fires happened just before the pandemic. Chewning says as many as 50 people would attend services before the fire and pandemic but that has dwindled to around 20.
"I can't say what was from the fire and what was from the Covid but we had a struggle, we're doing alright now but we're pretty small," Chewning said.
Church members are united in forgiving the arsonist.
"We have to forgive him," Gamez said. "If we are going to say the Our Father, and truly mean that, it says to forgive. "
The church has replaced the building that burned, but there is no electricity to the rooms. The church is waiting for electrical parts caught up in the supply chain.