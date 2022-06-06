 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 106 and 114 possible. Hottest values in portions of the
lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Triple digit heat kicks Operation Chill Out into action

TUCSON (KVOA) - The ten day forecast has temperatures soaring into the triple digits, and staying there. That makes life unbearable, even dangerous, for folks living on the street

The Salvation Army's Operation Chill Out goes into effect when the temperature is 102 or higher. The program aims to reduce the risk of exposure, dehydration, and heat stroke in the homeless population.

"Our clients depend on it. It is, as everyone knows, brutally hot out right now. And this is sometimes the only water and food they will receive," said the Salvation Army's Kristin Ohnan, "We are providing water, soda, snacks, and then some other basic hygiene items. Sunscreen."

The heat relief van will park at Armory and Santa Rita Parks on these high heat days and distribute items  like hats, shorts and sunscreen, to help the homeless beat the heat.

The organization is also offering an indoor cooling station at the Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Avenue. It will be open seven days a week, 12-5.

Joseph Guillory says the Salvation Army provides items he otherwise wouldn't have access to. "It means we can get clothes, we can get water to stay hydrated.,' said Guillory.

 The Salvation Army needs donations. It is collecting items like shorts, sunglasses, hats and sunscreen. Donations can be dropped off at the Hospitality House.

