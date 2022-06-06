Triple digit heat kicks Operation Chill Out into action

TUCSON (KVOA) - The ten day forecast has temperatures soaring into the triple digits, and staying there. That makes life unbearable, even dangerous, for folks living on the street
The Salvation Army's Operation Chill Out goes into effect when the temperature is 102 or higher. The program aims to reduce the risk of exposure, dehydration, and heat stroke in the homeless population.
"Our clients depend on it. It is, as everyone knows, brutally hot out right now. And this is sometimes the only water and food they will receive," said the Salvation Army's Kristin Ohnan, "We are providing water, soda, snacks, and then some other basic hygiene items. Sunscreen."
The heat relief van will park at Armory and Santa Rita Parks on these high heat days and distribute items like hats, shorts and sunscreen, to help the homeless beat the heat.
The organization is also offering an indoor cooling station at the Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Avenue. It will be open seven days a week, 12-5.
Joseph Guillory says the Salvation Army provides items he otherwise wouldn't have access to. "It means we can get clothes, we can get water to stay hydrated.,' said Guillory.
The Salvation Army needs donations. It is collecting items like shorts, sunglasses, hats and sunscreen. Donations can be dropped off at the Hospitality House.