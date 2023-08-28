Tohono O'odham Nation hope to give wireless network to every household

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A part of our state will finally be able to enjoy high-speed internet.
The Tohono O'odham nation made its own cellular tower with the hope of giving a wireless network to every household.
Having been dependent on wifi with speeds in the single digits, the Tohono O'odham nation wants to use high-speed cellular internet.
The nation is using Federal Cares Act Funding, & made its own private network that consists of around 50 base stations.
Those stations send 4G LTE service to about 3,000 homes across the reservation.
The nation lives along the southern border of Arizona.
It's a remote location without service from current carriers. The nation lives along the southern border of Arizona.
The Tohono O'odham utility authority operations manager said a private network is most manageable within its existing infrastructure.
Baicells the equipment distributor claims a private network will let the nation have control over the service.
"The goal is really to blanket the entire reservation with coverage," said Vice President of Global Marketing Tony Eigen.
Experts claim high-speed internet will improve telehealth, remote learning, and more on the reservation.