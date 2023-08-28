 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tohono O'odham Nation hope to give wireless network to every household

  • Updated
  • 0
cell-tower

cell tower concern

 By Aalia Shaheed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A part of our state will finally be able to enjoy high-speed internet.

The Tohono O'odham nation made its own cellular tower with the hope of giving a wireless network to every household.

Having been dependent on wifi with speeds in the single digits, the Tohono O'odham nation wants to use high-speed cellular internet.

The nation is using Federal Cares Act Funding, & made its own private network that consists of around 50 base stations.

Those stations send 4G LTE service to about 3,000 homes across the reservation.

The nation lives along the southern border of Arizona.

It's a remote location without service from current carriers. The nation lives along the southern border of Arizona.

The Tohono O'odham utility authority operations manager said a private network is most manageable within its existing infrastructure.

Baicells the equipment distributor claims a private network will let the nation have control over the service.

"The goal is really to blanket the entire reservation with coverage," said Vice President of Global Marketing Tony Eigen.

Experts claim high-speed internet will improve telehealth, remote learning, and more on the reservation.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you