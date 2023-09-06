 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Through the Years: The biggest stories from the 90's until now

  • Updated
  • 0

Syeda Abbas walks us through the biggest national stories during KVOA's 70th Anniversary.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - As we celebrate KVOA's 70th anniversary, we reflect back on the big stories that made national news.

Many that formed our history. We start today with some of the most memorable ones from the nineties to now.

It's something we use almost all the time to look things up, Google.

invented in 1998.

Google was founded by American computer scientists Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were Ph.D. students at Stanford University.

Now to a day our country will never forget, 9/11.

Happening on September 11, 2001. Terrorists hijacked and crashed two planes into the World Trade Center.

The towers fell in almost 2 hours. Almost 3,000 people died. This includes firefighters, police officers, port authority officers, and civilians.

It led to the war on terror when President George Bush announced his plan to combat terrorists around the world.

Jumping to 2008 Barack Obama was elected President.

A historic moment making him the first African American to hold the office.

Now to the 2020s, we experienced our first global pandemic taking numerous lives and forcing everyone to adapt to a new normal.

In that same year, the death of George Floyd in Minnesota forced our nation to look within and have those difficult conversations with each other about race and diversity.

