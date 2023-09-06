Through the Years: The biggest stories from the 90's until now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - As we celebrate KVOA's 70th anniversary, we reflect back on the big stories that made national news.
Many that formed our history. We start today with some of the most memorable ones from the nineties to now.
It's something we use almost all the time to look things up, Google.
invented in 1998.
Google was founded by American computer scientists Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were Ph.D. students at Stanford University.
Now to a day our country will never forget, 9/11.
Happening on September 11, 2001. Terrorists hijacked and crashed two planes into the World Trade Center.
The towers fell in almost 2 hours. Almost 3,000 people died. This includes firefighters, police officers, port authority officers, and civilians.
It led to the war on terror when President George Bush announced his plan to combat terrorists around the world.
Jumping to 2008 Barack Obama was elected President.
A historic moment making him the first African American to hold the office.
Now to the 2020s, we experienced our first global pandemic taking numerous lives and forcing everyone to adapt to a new normal.
In that same year, the death of George Floyd in Minnesota forced our nation to look within and have those difficult conversations with each other about race and diversity.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE