Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Through the years: The 70's & 80's

  • Updated
  • 0

Syeda Abbas walks us through the biggest national stories during KVOA's 70th Anniversary.

As we celebrate KVOA's 70th anniversary, we reflect back on the big stories that made national news.

We start with some of the most memorable ones from the 70's and 80's.

"Whether or not their president is a crook, well I'm not a crook," said President Richard Nixon.

In 1973 the Watergate break-in led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

The Washington Post's Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein uncovered links to the White House and Nixon's re-election campaign.

Also in 1973, Roe versus Wade:

The Supreme Court handed down a historic decision about abortion and ruled unconstitutional a Texas state law that prohibited abortion.

In 1980 John Lennon was shot and killed while coming back home from the recording studio with his wife Yoko Ono.

Lennon was a global icon, known across continents for his lyrics, charm, and tea-shade sunglasses.

Lastly, the demolition of the Berlin was in 1989. This happened after five million people got together in East Berlin to protest.

The wall divided communist East Germany from West Germany. The collapse helped define a new world order.

