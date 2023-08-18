 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST
FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 216 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of
Kitt Peak, or 13 miles east of Sells, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson, Fresnal, San Pedro, Comobabi,
South Comobabi, Cababi, Fresnal Canyon, Pan Tak and Ali Molina.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The remains of a WWII prisoner of war from Tucson have been identified

  • Updated
  • 0
American Flag

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Remains of a prisoner of war from Tucson who passed away during World War II have been identified 80 years after his death.

Private first-class Lex Lillard from Tucson was identified by the defense department.

U.S. Army Private First Class Lex Lillard was Richard McQuoid's uncle.

"I never met him," McQuoid said.

He was part of the greatest generation.

His name can be found listed alongside the names of other fallen service members on the Tucson Arizona World War II Memorial in Armory Park.

Lillard was 20 years old during World War II.

He was serving in the Philippines when Japanese forces invaded.

Lillard became a prisoner of war taken on the 65-mile Bataan death march to P-O-W camps.

The Defense P-O-W/M-I-A accounting agency believed he died in July of 1942 buried in a common grave.

Fast forward to now, defense department scientists identified Lillard thanks to anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence, and mitochondrial DNA.

"It was just like unreal," said Mary McQuoid.

Arrangements are now in the works to get his remains back to Oklahoma where Richard and Mary live.

