...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

The dog center Sol Dog is struggling due to the pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0
Sol Dog

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson was told that Sol Dog has been at capacity with space for 4 years. 

They've helped 567 families with their dogs behavior in just the past year. 

"We can't take on a whole lot other than emergency situations but it's just space," said Marketing Director Shelley Harris.  

Harris sharing their story of struggle. 

They offer affordable training, boarding and grooming and have programs to assist dogs in crisis such as temporary foster/boarding programs designed to provide short term care for dogs while their families work through crisis such as death, surgery or becoming un-homed.

Shelley Harris the marketing director says they eagerly want to expand. 

"Being able to construct this big new dog center will give us four times the space that we currently have," she said. 

Here's their website with their mission and contact information if you would like to help them.

https://soldoglodge.com/