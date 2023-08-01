The dog center Sol Dog is struggling due to the pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson was told that Sol Dog has been at capacity with space for 4 years.
They've helped 567 families with their dogs behavior in just the past year.
"We can't take on a whole lot other than emergency situations but it's just space," said Marketing Director Shelley Harris.
Harris sharing their story of struggle.
They offer affordable training, boarding and grooming and have programs to assist dogs in crisis such as temporary foster/boarding programs designed to provide short term care for dogs while their families work through crisis such as death, surgery or becoming un-homed.
Shelley Harris the marketing director says they eagerly want to expand.
"Being able to construct this big new dog center will give us four times the space that we currently have," she said.
