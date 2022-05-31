Teachers push for increase in education budget

TUCSON (KVOA) - Educations from across Arizona rallied at the state capitol Tuesday, urging lawmakers to increase the education budget.
Arizona has a budget surplus of $5.3 billion and educators say some of that surplus should be funneled to schools. "We feel that there is a bill that has been due for some time, for public schools and now the public schools. And now the bill is due. The bill is due and we have the money to pay it so lets do it," said Margaret Chaney, President of the Tucson Education Association (TEA).
Chaney said Arizona schools have been under funded for decades .
According to the Census Bureau, Arizona ranks 49th in per pupil spending. In 2019, the state spent less than $10,000 per student. The national average is almost 16,000.
Some of the budget priorities include full day Kindergarten and pre-k. "Our schools are outdated we need updated services, technology from WIFI to other things. we need to get skills and tools in our students hands to prepare them for the future," said Cholla High School Social Studies teacher, Jim Byrne.
Teachers were asked to do more during the pandemic and continually face safety issues . "So we did everything we could to keep our students safe. Because that of course is one of our first concerns. Now that things are relatively under control we still need the support financially," Chaney said