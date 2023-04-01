 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR COMBINATION OF STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW
HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR OLDER FUELS...

* FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND SOUTHEAST PORTIONS OF ZONE
150...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through early Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 151, 152, and southeast zone
150.

* TIMING...From late Monday morning through early Monday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

Sunday Weather and beyond

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) - We'll have a warm wrap-up to the weekend with sunny skies and sunshine on Sunday, with the high expected to hit 80, which is the average in Tucson in early April.

Monday will bring quite a chance, as a "Fire Weather Watch" issued due to very low humidity and strong gusty winds blowing into southern Arizona by 11am. This means that any spark around dry brush is more likely to become a wildfire due to high winds with gusts of 41+ miles per hour.

Tuesday will be breezy and see a 20 degree drop in the high temperature.

highs are expected to rebound to the low 80s in the Tucson metro region by next weekend. 

  • Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 80°
  • Sunday night: Clear. Low: 47°
  • Monday: Sunny & windy. High: 81°

