TUCSON (KVOA) - We'll have a warm wrap-up to the weekend with sunny skies and sunshine on Sunday, with the high expected to hit 80, which is the average in Tucson in early April.
Monday will bring quite a chance, as a "Fire Weather Watch" issued due to very low humidity and strong gusty winds blowing into southern Arizona by 11am. This means that any spark around dry brush is more likely to become a wildfire due to high winds with gusts of 41+ miles per hour.
Tuesday will be breezy and see a 20 degree drop in the high temperature.
highs are expected to rebound to the low 80s in the Tucson metro region by next weekend.
- Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 80°
- Sunday night: Clear. Low: 47°
- Monday: Sunny & windy. High: 81°
