Special Independence Day naturalization ceremony held in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — This Fourth of July, a few more Americans celebrated the country's independence.
"From India."
"I am from Burundi."
"I'm from Turkey."
"I'm from Congo, Africa."
They come from around the world. Twenty five people, representing 20 countries. On July 4, they took the oath of allegiance to the United States.
This was the 10th ceremony held in partnership with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) at Saguaro National Park. The new citizens came from Canada, Afghanistan, Burundi, China, Congo, Ghana, Georgia, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, Nepal, Philippines, South Korea, Syria, Turkey, Vietnam and the United Kingdom.
When asked why he wanted to be an American, Arbert Vyizigiro from Burundi said, " This is a great country, who doesn't?"
These brand new Americans said they believe in the promise of the Constitution and the opportunities it brings.
"That is number one, is the freedom and the opportunity. I would like to pursue my dream," said Kemal Aksoy, from Turkey.
said another reason drew him to America.
"Freedom, freedom of speech. And there's no war, actually," Vyizigiro said. "This is a peace country."
For Tucson Mayor, Regina Romero, today is personal.
She addressed the crowd, telling them she is "the proud daughter of immigrant farm workers."
Romero said many in her family have participated in the naturalization ceremony.
"People choose to come here, because of our democracy," she said. "Because we have an incredible democracy, an incredible system that allows us to have freedom."
And with freedom comes responsibility. Judge Bruce Macdonald officiated over the ceremony. He told the newest citizens of our country participate in elections.
"Vote, register to vote. and vote," Macdonald said. "Your vote is your voice in this country."
That is one thing Princy Sateh, from India, plans to do.
"I'm voting for the U.S., United States, now for the next elections," she said.
This year’s event had been on hold for two years due to the pandemic.