Southside artist encourages community to honor lost loved ones due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Local artist Alex! Jimenez and potter Paloma Jaqueline will be constructing a large memorial to those who have died from COVID-19 in the southside of Tucson.

Jimenez is familiar with grief and the many ways it continues to live with us, since losing her mother seven years ago after a 2-year battle with breast cancer. Since that loss, she’s become more aware of the astounding number of early deaths in her community on the southside of Tucson.

COVID-19 posed another threat to her community, and additionally limited social gatherings, which affected how the community was able to come together during times of loss. The project “In Memory Of” stemmed from this, to be a place for those who need a place to honor their loved ones among their community.

Jimenez is asking the southside community to participate by creating a clay tile to honor the loved ones they have lost due to COVID-19. The tiles will be assembled into a final public display in June of 2023.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Submit a name through the website and the artists will include the name of your loved one on a name tile.

Stamp the name of your loved one onto a name tile that will be installed on the mural. (15 - 30 min)

Make a unique clay piece to honor someone you lost that will be installed on the mural. (45 minutes - 2 hours)

Volunteer and work with the artists throughout the duration of the project, you will be able to stop by during drop-in hours and help with the production of tiles.

Drop-in Studio Workshop

You can make a tile piece on your own time at Quincy Douglas Recreation Center, 1575 E. 36th St. Tucson AZ 85713 in the Arts and Crafts Room Weekly:

March 28th – May 12th

Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Wednesdays 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Weekend Group Workshops

Here is where you can make a tile piece alongside other participants:

Saturday April 15th 2:30pm -5pm (Quincie Douglas Center 1575 E. 36th St. Tucson AZ 85713 in the Arts and Crafts Room)

Sunday, April 30, 10 am - 12 p.m. (Wakefield Middle School 101 W 44th St, Tucson, AZ 85713)

Sunday, May 7, 10 am - 12 p.m. (Location TBA)

Learn more at www.inmemoryofproject.com