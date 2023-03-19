Southern Arizona 1st week of Spring forecast

TUCSON (KVOA) - The first day of spring is going to blow into southern Arizona with strong breezes and possible blowing dust.
Tucson will see mostly sunny skies, however breezes could reach 15-20 mph ahead of a Pacific storm system moving into our area.
Cloud cover will keep overnight lows in the mid- to upper 40s in the metro region.
Rain is expected on Tuesday, behind wind gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. A 40% chance of rain after 11pm, increasing to a 70% chance before 11 am Wednesday. Snow is expected down to 5,500 feet through early Thursday morning.
Highs in Santa Cruz, Cochise and Graham counties range from upper 60s to upper 50s. Lows from uppers 40s to mid 30s.
The moisture is expected to move east on Thursday, leaving behind cooler than normal temperatures through the weekend.
- Monday: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 72°
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 50°
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, rain late. High: 72°
