Some residents struggle with PACC's stray policy

TUCSON (KVOA) - We've all seen stray dogs running down the street or in our neighborhood.
One Tucson woman reached out to News 4 Tucson after she reported a stray dog at her mother's house, and it was still there three weeks later.
"So my mom has put a bowl of food outside her gate so he has food and the neighbor next door brought over a bucket for water and then the other neighbor on the other side of my mom's house brought over a blanket," said Ana Chavez.
The male, mixed-breed pup has been hanging out near her mother's east side house for three weeks. She said she was worried about the dog and called the Pima Animal Care Center to pick it up.
"I never really dealt with this before so I didn't know what the response time from PACC is," Chavez said, " I made my first call to them July 30th and I reported this."
Chavez said PACC told her they would assign the case to an agent. But she called again on Aug. 5 when the dog was still at her Mom's.
PACC took in 895 strays in July. The shelter covers 9000 square foot miles and they have to prioritize calls, said Monica Dangler, Director at Pima Animal Care Center.
"We put the calls in priority order based on emergency. It is very difficult for us to get out and pick out a pet who is healthy, not in danger, not being aggressive. That's going to be one of our lowest priority calls. Right now we run emergency calls almost exclusively," Dangler said.
Emergency calls can include a sick or injured dog, a dog attack and assisting law enforcement officers with animals on-scene.
Dangler said animal protection officers handle a heavy load. "The officers on duty will typically have five plus calls in their call log that they need to respond to and most of those are emergencies and if we don't respond quickly an animal or person may die," she said.
Chavez says she is posting on social media to see if she can find the dog's owner.. or a new home. "I would just love for this dog to find a safe home where there is someone who wants to take the dog or through PACC."
PACC said most strays are found within a mile of their home. The shelter asks that the public try first to find the dog's owners before bringing it to the shelter. And of course, they will take the dog if you can bring it in.