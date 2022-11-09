Sol y Luna apartments sold to New York-based student housing company; Ward 6 Councilman displeased

TUCSON (KVOA) – Sol y Luna student housing complex just sold for $203 million to Vespers, a New York-based student housing company, in one of the largest single-asset purchases in the history of the student housing market.
Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik, however, seems displeased with the company and their recent purchase.
According to Councilman Kozachik, Sol y Luna student housing has been a problem within the Tucson community since it was constructed almost 7 years ago. He believes the biggest problem stems from bottles, trash, and other debris being thrown down from high levels at the complex.
Councilman Kozachik says that, “it would have been nice to have received some sort of outreach from the Vespers group ahead of the purchase… Even a conversation indicating that they’re aware of the past and are committed to correcting the wrongs would have given some level of optimism.”
Councilman Kozachik also believes that Vespers’ investment into the Tucson community is ‘purely financial and not relational’.
“And yet we haven’t heard a peep from New York. It seems when you’re just a fraction of a $2B investment you don’t warrant a conversation… Clearly, their investment into our community is purely financial and not relational,” Kozachik said in his weekly mailing list.
