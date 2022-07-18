Six classrooms at Salpointe heavily damaged in fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - Students and faculty at Salpointe Catholic High School are reeling after a two-alarm fire gutted several classrooms Sunday night.
The Tucson Fire Department said the first call came in at 8:09 p.m.. Crews were on scene within five minutes and the fire was contained by 9:12p.m..
School officials said the fire started in room 703, in the 700 wing near the intersection of Copper Street and Cherry Avenue. Officials believe the fire started in the attic space. English classes are held in the 700 wing.
Monday fire investigators were on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire. The Gilbert Fire Department sent an accelerant sniffing dog and there was a member of the bomb squad on scene. Salpointe officials said an electrical issue is the most likely cause but all sources, including arson, are being investigated.
Kay Sullivan, Salpointe's President, said at least six classes are too damaged to use. "We are looking at what are our options. We will probably rent modular units as long as we can get power and water to them," Sullivan said.
Several students were on campus Sunday, working on a Student Council project. "I had just been at school four hour prior. It's just crazy to comprehend and it's devastating," said incoming Senior, Piper Pelletier. Abigail de Lavara was also at the school Sunday, "Everything was normal and it's crazy to think that within 12 hours of us being here that this building has caught on fire."
As of now, there is no electricity or water at the school. Fall semester starts August 8th and 1290 students are enrolled.
Most Salpointe students have spent their high school careers in pandemic lockdowns and many were looking forward to having a "normal" school year.
"We've just been experiencing so many uncertainties these past couple of years and me and my classmates get to experience what it's actually supposed to feel like," said incoming Junior Isabella Malovich.
Salpointe opened its doors 72 years ago and has a strong community. "Salpointe is a sacred place. We have a community like no other. God has blessed us with love resilience and strength and i have no doubt our community will come together in this trial and we will get through this," Sullivan said.
Pelletier said students are already thinking of ways to step in and help. "Almost immediately as the news came out my student council group was talking about fundraisers, like getting books for the teachers in the English Hall," she said.
While some may see it as a setback, de Lavara said,"
"I honestly think it's just a chance for us to come together more and build a better relationship and community."