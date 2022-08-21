Tucson service dog program forced to relocate

TUCSON (KVOA) - Kelley Fecteau has trained service dogs out of her midtown house for five years. She mostly works with veterans and children with special needs.
But now, her home and livelihood are threatened.
Fecteau's landlord recently told her she has to move by the end of October. She is on disability and finding a new place is proving to be a challenge.
"My goal is to find another place to rent, but I have Section 8 so trying to find a place is like living hell," Fecteau said.
Fecteau is the Program Director of Rainbow Service dogs. She has trained dogs out of her rented midtown home for five years.
One of Fecteau's clients, Lyn Peterson, is an Army veteran. She is training her first service dog, a 14-week old labradoodle named Rocky, at Rainbow Service Dogs.
"It's done a tremendous amount of bringing me back out. I have severe PTSD also," Peterson said.
Fecteau said she wanted to create a unique program that goes beyond just training the dog.
"I wanted to connect families that had autism together so they could share ideas. I wanted to connect veterans so they could share ideas."
Her program has created a network among her clients, and many are concerned about what will happen if Fecteau can't find a new place to live and work.
For Peterson, training Rocky has given her a new purpose.
"It gives me a center. It gives me something to focus on other than anything that may be negative," she said.
Fecteau has dozens of clients and while she is worried, she remains optimistic.
"Whatever ends up, it's in God's hands," she said. "I know that it's in God's hands."
Rainbow Service Dogs has a gofundme.