Senior Resource Fair scheduled for March 11

TUCSON (KVOA) – Pima County is inviting senior residents in Tucson to attend a free Senior Resource Fair on March 11.
The event will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Steam Pump Ranch, located at 10901 N Oracle Rd.
There will be around 30 businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits attending the event to offer important resources on aging.
Guests can also explore the Steam Pump Ranch and visit the Heirlooms Farmers Market, offering goods from local farms and ranches.
Multiple parts of the ranch were recently rehabilitated for public access. All dogs must be on leashes due to the historic nature of the grounds.
Questions can be directed toward district1@pima.gov or by calling 520-724-2738.