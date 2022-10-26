Senior Olympic Festival registration begins Nov. 7

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 38th annual Tucson Senior Olympic Festival is right around the corner and it’s almost time to register.
The festival, which features over 100 events and activities at more than 20 venues throughout Tucson, starts on Jan. 7 and goes until Jan. 28.
Events include volleyball, pickleball, bowling, racquetball, golf, tennis and much more. The celebration is intended to ‘promote fitness, health, and an active lifestyle among adults 50 years of age and older’.
Registration begins on Nov. 7. The deadline to register is by Dec. 30.
You must be at least 50 years of age to register.
For more information about the Tucson Senior Olympic Festival, please visit their website.
To register for the event, please click here.