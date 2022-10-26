Seneca Park dedication scheduled for Nov. 5

TUCSON (KVOA) – The City of Tucson and the Palo Verde Neighborhood Association (PVNA) are inviting residents to celebrate the upcoming dedication of Seneca Park and its new stormwater and flood control basins on Nov. 5.
The celebration will start at 10 a.m. at Seneca Park, located at 3701 East Seneca St.
The site of Seneca Park was formerly a site used for industrial purposes. The site led to the flooding of more than 200 properties throughout the Palo Verde Neighborhood prior to the construction of the park.
Seneca Park was completed in February 2020. It consists of a green space, a walking path, benches, and native plants. There are three new basins that capture water runoff while also replenishing the aquifer.
The dedication will also include an opportunity to donate to the annual canned food drive; all donations will be donated to Youth on Their Own.
For more information about the dedication, please visit this link.