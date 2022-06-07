Seminar aims to normalize mental wellness for first responders

TUCSON (KVOA) - First responders are the first to arrive at shootings, fires and car crashes. They are often the last to get help.
"A lot of people see us on their worst days and they're so excited, they call us heroes," said Robert Verhelst. "But the heroes need help too."
Verhelst is a facilitator with the Quell Foundation First Responder Resilience Project. The organization is holding a mental health seminar this week at Tanque Verde Ranch.
The goal is to normalize mental wellness in the first responder community.
"We have first responders talking to their peers, their colleagues, their brothers and sisters in uniform, about their own mental health care challenges, about some of the negative impacts about not reaching out and asking for help," said Quell Foundation founder, Kevin Lynch.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, first responders have the sixth highest suicide rate by profession. Verhelst has spent more than two decades in the fire service.
He was among the responders at the World Trade Center. He said there has been a long time culture of "sucking it up."
"You have to separate the ego of being able to do those super human things and then come back to reality and be that human and still have that trauma in your background, " Verhelst said.
It is the everyday trauma that adds up, said Chris Fields, a retired major with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Fields gained media attention when a photographer snapped his picture carrying a young child out of the rubble. But he said things fell apart years later for him.
"It doesn't have to be a nationwide, media attention getting event. It doesn't have to be a manmade event," Fields said. "It's that cumulative trauma and getting up and helping people everyday."
The Resilience Project teaches first responders to manage emotions and process trauma.
"My message is you don't have to wait until the wheels fall off to reach out and get that help," said Fields.