...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM
MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible. Hottest readings will be in portions of
the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Seminar aims to normalize mental wellness for first responder

  • Updated
  • 0
TUCSON (KVOA) -  First responders are the first to arrive at shootings, fires and car crashes. They are often the last to get help.

"A lot of people see us on their worst days and they're so excited, they call us heroes," said Robert Verhelst. "But the heroes need help too."

Verhelst is a facilitator with the Quell Foundation First Responder Resilience Project. The organization is holding a mental health seminar this week at Tanque Verde Ranch.

The goal is to normalize mental wellness in the first responder community.

"We have first responders talking to their peers, their colleagues, their brothers and sisters in uniform, about their own mental health care challenges, about some of the negative impacts about not reaching out and asking for help," said Quell Foundation founder, Kevin Lynch.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, first responders have the sixth highest suicide rate by profession. Verhelst has spent more than two decades in the fire service.

He was among the responders at the World Trade Center. He said there has been a long time culture of "sucking it up."

"You have to separate the ego of being able to do those super human things and then come back to reality and be that human and still have that trauma in your background, " Verhelst said.

It is the everyday trauma that adds up, said Chris Fields, a retired major with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Fields gained media attention when a photographer snapped his picture carrying a young child out of the rubble. But he said things fell apart years later for him. 

"It doesn't have to be a  nationwide, media attention getting event. It doesn't have to be a manmade event," Fields said. "It's that cumulative trauma and getting up and helping people everyday." 

The Resilience Project teaches first responders to manage emotions and process trauma. 

"My message is you don't have to wait until the wheels fall off to reach out and get that help," said Fields.

