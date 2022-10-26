Second round of ARPA Community Partner Grant available; applications now open

TUCSON (KVOA) – The second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Partner Grant Program has just been made available for the City of Tucson.
The Community Partner Grant Program applications are now open until the deadline on Nov. 28. The City of Tucson has received roughly $12 million in funding.
Funding requests must be of at least $10,000 to be considered for the awarding of a contract.
The following are the program areas for applicant organization’s proposals: relief for families, essential/frontline workers, and small businesses, community reinvestment and recovery, workforce and youth development, and promoting sustainable and affordable housing.
For more information on eligibility, requirements and other relevant information, please visit this link.
To learn more about ARPA, please visit the City of Tucson’s American Rescue Plan website.
Applications are available here.