Season 4 Hope: Live drive, drop-off locations

  • Updated
Season 4 Hope 2022

Beginning Nov. 1, going through Dec. 20, we will be conducting live shots every Tuesday during our 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts, where we will solicit donations.

All live drives run from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at these locations:

  • Nov. 1: RMFD Station #74: 4820 E. Sunrise Drive
  • Nov. 15: TFD Station #20: 4798 North 1st Avenue
  • Nov. 22: KVOA Studios: 209 W. Elm St.
  • Nov. 29: NWFD Station #331: 4701 North La Cholla Blvd.
  • Dec. 6: CDTFD Station #181: 99 E. Tallahassee Dr.
  • Dec. 13: TFD Station #7: 4902 E. Pima Street.
  • Dec. 20: KVOA Studios: 209 W. Elm St.

There will be collection boxes set up at each of the locations below:

Season 4 Hope Drop Off Locations

Tucson Subaru

4901 N. Oracle Rd. Tucson, AZ 85704

Sondercare Behavioral Health

6390 E. Broadway Blvd Suite 100, Tucson, AZ, 85710

Silverado Plumbing 

3670 N. Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705

Encompass Health

2650 N. Wyatt Dr.

1921 W. Hospital Dr.

