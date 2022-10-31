Season 4 Hope: Live drive, drop-off locations

Beginning Nov. 1, going through Dec. 20, we will be conducting live shots every Tuesday during our 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts, where we will solicit donations.
All live drives run from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at these locations:
- Nov. 1: RMFD Station #74: 4820 E. Sunrise Drive
- Nov. 15: TFD Station #20: 4798 North 1st Avenue
- Nov. 22: KVOA Studios: 209 W. Elm St.
- Nov. 29: NWFD Station #331: 4701 North La Cholla Blvd.
- Dec. 6: CDTFD Station #181: 99 E. Tallahassee Dr.
- Dec. 13: TFD Station #7: 4902 E. Pima Street.
- Dec. 20: KVOA Studios: 209 W. Elm St.
There will be collection boxes set up at each of the locations below:
Season 4 Hope Drop Off Locations
Tucson Subaru
4901 N. Oracle Rd. Tucson, AZ 85704
Sondercare Behavioral Health
6390 E. Broadway Blvd Suite 100, Tucson, AZ, 85710
Silverado Plumbing
3670 N. Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705
Encompass Health
2650 N. Wyatt Dr.
1921 W. Hospital Dr.