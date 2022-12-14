Santa makes an early stop in the Old Pueblo

TUCSON (KVOA) — Ol' Saint Nick is hard at work here in the Old Pueblo!
Santa stopped by Little Anthony's Diner to meet with more than 180 local children.
But the man in red wasn't the only one who stopped by.
The Fraternal Order of Police, officers with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, and community volunteers were all on hand spreading Christmas cheer and serving the younger generation.
"This is one of my favorite times of the year anyways, but to be able to do it for the children, makes it that much better," said Paul Sheldon, President of Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 1. "And, to have my coworkers here with me helping out, it's fantastic. It's just our way of giving back to the community, despite doing it every day, this is when we get to do it in a very special way, and that makes it just that much more important to us."
The kids got to eat breakfast, take a picture and visit with Santa, as well as take home their choice of a toy donated by the Fraternal Order of Police and the Gaslight Theatre.
"What they're going to take away from this event is a lot of memories and special, special times with other students," said Jenny Kruszewski, Head House Manager and Manager at Little Anthony's Diner.
The breakfast has been a Fraternal Order of Police and Gaslight tradition for more than 25 years now.