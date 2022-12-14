Santa makes an early stop in the Old Pueblo

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Tucson Metro Area. * WHEN...First warning is expiring at 9 AM MST this morning. A hard freeze warning is in effect again tonight into Thursday morning for similar conditions. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&