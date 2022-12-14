 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...First warning is expiring at 9 AM MST this morning. A
hard freeze warning is in effect again tonight into Thursday
morning for similar conditions.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Santa makes an early stop in the Old Pueblo

Breakfast with Santa

Santa came early this year to visit children right here in Tucson this morning.

TUCSON (KVOA) — Ol' Saint Nick is hard at work here in the Old Pueblo!

Santa stopped by Little Anthony's Diner to meet with more than 180 local children.

But the man in red wasn't the only one who stopped by.

The Fraternal Order of Police, officers with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, and community volunteers were all on hand spreading Christmas cheer and serving the younger generation.

"This is one of my favorite times of the year anyways, but to be able to do it for the children, makes it that much better," said Paul Sheldon, President of Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 1. "And, to have my coworkers here with me helping out, it's fantastic. It's just our way of giving back to the community, despite doing it every day, this is when we get to do it in a very special way, and that makes it just that much more important to us."

The kids got to eat breakfast, take a picture and visit with Santa, as well as take home their choice of a toy donated by the Fraternal Order of Police and the Gaslight Theatre.

"What they're going to take away from this event is a lot of memories and special, special times with other students," said Jenny Kruszewski, Head House Manager and Manager at Little Anthony's Diner.

The breakfast has been a Fraternal Order of Police and Gaslight tradition for more than 25 years now.

