Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Pima and southeast Pinal counties including the
Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect tonight into Thursday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Sam Hughes Neighborhood Holiday Street Festival scheduled for Dec. 18

Sam Hughes 2022 Holiday Street Festival Pamphlet

TUCSON (KVOA) – The residents of the Sam Hughes Neighborhood are inviting the Tucson community to participate in their 2022 Holiday Street Festival on Dec. 18.

The event will run from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the Sam Hughes Neighborhood, located at 5th Street and Wilson Street.

The event is free of charge, however, those interested in participating are asked to bring their own chair and a non-perishable food item to donate to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. 

There will be activities for children, local food trucks, music, and more. 

There will also be a performance by flamenco guitarist Edwardo Costa. The performance is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

For more information on the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, please visit the following link.