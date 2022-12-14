Sam Hughes Neighborhood Holiday Street Festival scheduled for Dec. 18

TUCSON (KVOA) – The residents of the Sam Hughes Neighborhood are inviting the Tucson community to participate in their 2022 Holiday Street Festival on Dec. 18.
The event will run from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the Sam Hughes Neighborhood, located at 5th Street and Wilson Street.
The event is free of charge, however, those interested in participating are asked to bring their own chair and a non-perishable food item to donate to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
There will be activities for children, local food trucks, music, and more.
There will also be a performance by flamenco guitarist Edwardo Costa. The performance is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.
