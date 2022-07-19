Salpointe students back on campus after fire damages classrooms

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's been less than 48 hours since a two-alarm fire severely damaged six classrooms at Salpointe Catholic High School and students are already back on campus.
School officials said students are returning to campus incrementally in areas not impacted by the fire.
An official cause has not been determined but Salpointe officials said the likely cause is an electrical issue.
Rebuildingn will likely take awhile, six classrooms in the 700 wing, used for English classes, were severely damaged. The school will likely bring in modular units to use in the interim.
Most of the other buildings, including the nearby 400 wing will be open by the end of the week.
A restoration company is surveying the damage but officials said it will be weeks before they have a clear view of how much damage this fire did in dollars.
Salpointe is insured though, and the school is already working closely with the insurance company.
Jennifer Harris, Director of Advancement at Salpointe, said they are mobilizing. "We're together, we're having meetings. We're taking action I think that we are inspired to get this done quickly and safely so the students are welcome back on campus for the start of school."
Fall semester starts August 8th.