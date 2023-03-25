Sally's Weekend Weather Forecast

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sunday will be a duplicate of Saturday in Tucson, minus the breezes. Sun and mostly clear skies could make you forget our temperatures are cooler than normal for late March.
Sunday's highs will top out in the upper 60's around the metro region, with mid-60s in southeastern Arizona. We could see some wind gusts up to 20mph in the afternoon in the Cochise County border communities.
We will maintain a chill in our overnight lows, and they dip back down into the 30s.
Tucson is expected to drop into the upper 30's late tonight while some spots in Cochise County will fall below freezing.
A warming trend will bring Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures up to 80.
Our next rain chance could happen next Thursday, if the next storm pushes far enough south to impact southern Arizona. If not, we will simply see the return of gusty winds.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 68°
- Sunday night: Clear and cool. Low: 39°
- Monday: Sunny, a bit warmer. High: 71°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE