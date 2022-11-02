Robles Pass Trailhead dedication scheduled for Nov. 5

TUCSON (KVOA) – Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation is inviting residents to celebrate the dedication of its newest trail, the Robles Pass Trailhead, on Nov. 5.
The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Robles Pass Trailhead, 2680 West Irvington Rd.
The trailhead is located about a mile west of the Mission Road and Irvington Road intersection. It’s a dirt lot that can accommodate up to 8 horse rigs and 23 cars; it also provides access to about 14 miles of trails in Robles Pass Trail Park.
Pima County Trails Coordinator Neil Stitzer commented on the upcoming ceremony, stating, “This new trailhead offers equestrians, hikers, trail runners and mountain bikers easy access to the Robles Pass Park trails, which connect to Starr Pass trails in Tucson Mountain Park.”
The dedication will additionally feature guest speakers. Speakers include:
Neil Stitzer, Trails Coordinator, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation
Nicole Fyffe, Senior Advisor, Pima County Administrator’s Office
Gayle Hartmann, Open Space Advocate
Sue Clark, President, Pima Trails Association
For more information, please visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation website.