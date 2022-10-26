 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reid Park Zoo’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event returns

  • Updated
  • 0
Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON (KVOA) – ‘Boo at the Zoo’, Reid Park Zoo’s annual Halloween tradition, is returning for 2 days on Oct. 29 and 30. 

The event is described by the zoo as ‘delightful, not too frightful and family-friendly’. Children are invited to dress up in costumes for a night of fun.

Activities and events include a performance by illusionist Michael Howell, meet and greets with princess, pirate, storybook, and superhero characters, a pumpkin patch walkthrough, games throughout the Rancho Sahuarita Fall Festival Zone, and much more. 

Those interested must buy their tickets in advance and choose an entry time. Tickets are $11 for zoo members and $13 for general admission. 

All proceeds benefit zoo animal care, operations, and education programs.

To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit this link.

Tags

Recommended for you