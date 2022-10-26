Reid Park Zoo’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event returns

TUCSON (KVOA) – ‘Boo at the Zoo’, Reid Park Zoo’s annual Halloween tradition, is returning for 2 days on Oct. 29 and 30.
The event is described by the zoo as ‘delightful, not too frightful and family-friendly’. Children are invited to dress up in costumes for a night of fun.
Activities and events include a performance by illusionist Michael Howell, meet and greets with princess, pirate, storybook, and superhero characters, a pumpkin patch walkthrough, games throughout the Rancho Sahuarita Fall Festival Zone, and much more.
Those interested must buy their tickets in advance and choose an entry time. Tickets are $11 for zoo members and $13 for general admission.
All proceeds benefit zoo animal care, operations, and education programs.
To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit this link.