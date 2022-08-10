Red Cross volunteers from Tucson assisting Kentucky flood victims

TUCSON (KVOA) — Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers, including some from here in Southern Arizona, are on the ground in eastern Kentucky, trying to help flood victims put their lives back together.
"Some places are just devastated when you get down into the valleys with the creeks," said Red Cross volunteer, Terry Parrott.
Parrot has been on the ground in Pikeville, Kentucky, for a week. He is one of eight Red Cross volunteers from Tucson. Parrot, a retired engineer, is working on disaster assessment.
"I saw a school bus sitting in the bottom of a creek after it went down. So it picked up the school bus and carried it all the way down there. People's entire homes have disappeared."
More than 10 inches of rain fell in some areas in 48 hours.
The damage stretches across 13 counties in the state, 37 people have died and two are unaccounted for.
"Right now the goal is just to get people the resources they need and get people back on their feet," said Melody Birkett, Arizona and New Mexico Communications Director for the Red Cross .
Volunteers are running 16 Red Cross shelters which have housed more than 500 flood victims
Parrot says he is impressed with the resilience and thoughtfulness of the people he has helped. "You know ,the neighbors supporting neighbors. It's not just one or two, when you go into an area they're all like that."
Red Cross volunteers usually commit to two-weeks at disaster areas. The organization expects to be on the ground in Kentucky for at least two months.