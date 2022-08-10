Red Cross volunteers from Tucson assisting Kentucky flood victims

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima and south central Pinal Counties through 745 PM MST... At 656 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Marana, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of northeastern Pima and south central Pinal Counties. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 223 and 224. Route 79 between mile markers 103 and 113. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH