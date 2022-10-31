‘Ready, Set, Rec!’ touring Tucson parks throughout November

TUCSON (KVOA) – Tucson Parks and Recreation’s mobile recreation program, ‘Ready, Set, Rec!’, will be touring parks throughout Tucson this fall.
The program was made possible by utilizing Federal CARES Act funds to purchase six mobile recreation vans and recreation equipment.
All ages are welcome to play and participate; the fun includes cornhole, hula hoops, giant chess and checkers, giant Jenga, ring toss, music, and more.
Residents can also submit requests to have a ‘Ready, Set, Rec!’ van visit an organized event. Requests must be submitted by the 15th of the prior month. Events must be free and open to the public.
To submit a request, please visit this link.
The schedule for the ‘Ready, Set, Rec!’ tour can be found here.