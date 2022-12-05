Police seek public help in locating suspect involved in attempted kidnapping, $13,000 reward

TUCSON (KVOA) – Tucson Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping last month.
37-year-old Donasti Lemuel Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley, is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, is bald and has hazel eyes. Police say he has numerous tattoos throughout his arms, chest, and neck.
Davonsiea allegedly tried to kidnap a pregnant woman while she was showing a house to a prospective buyer on Oct. 8. He also allegedly assaulted the woman with a weapon and attempted to physically restrain her.
The victim was able to escape the attacker and call the police. She suffered a miscarriage three days later due to the injuries suffered during the attack.
Police say she was released from the hospital and has been recovering with family and friends.
Davonsiea has active warrants for his arrest for the following offenses: manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted armed kidnapping.
Police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach if he is located.
A reward of up to $13,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME. You may remain anonymous.