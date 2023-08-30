Planes almost collide at Sky Harbor airport in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - There's always stress when we have to fly.
Now a problem we can't really control. Planes almost slamming into each other while in the air.
It happened on Aug. 7, at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport where many of us Tucsonans fly from.
An American Airlines and Southwest Airlines flight took off at the same time.
Thankfully air traffic controllers told one of the pilots that they were within a mile of the other aircraft and a collision was avoided.
U.S. Representative for Arizona Greg Stanton is looking for solutions.
"We need to make sure that we have the staffing levels that are necessary and the technology that's necessary to avoid these near misses," Stanton said.
Reports say this happened because of a miscommunication between air traffic and the pilots.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE