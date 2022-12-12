‘Plan Tucson’ kickoff event scheduled for Jan. 19

TUCSON (KVOA) – The City of Tucson is inviting residents to participate in its ‘Plan Tucson’ kickoff event on Jan. 29 to share their opinions on the future of Tucson.
‘Plan Tucson’, also known as the General Plan, is a citywide plan that “will create a framework for the future of Tucson over the coming decades. The plan will consist of goals and policies for housing, transportation, climate action, economic development, and more.”
The kickoff event will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 South Church Ave.
The community engagement event will include a discussion of resident experiences, existing conditions assessments, future growth scenarios, and recent planning efforts within the Tucson community.
Those interested in receiving more information about ‘Plan Tucson’ can sign up to receive updates here.