Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...After a brief break in the showers, another batch of rain
and snow can be expected tonight. Total snow accumulations of
up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher
amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Weather Alert

‘Plan Tucson’ kickoff event scheduled for Jan. 19

  Updated
  • 0
Tucson Arizona cityscape

National Night Out

TUCSON (KVOA) – The City of Tucson is inviting residents to participate in its ‘Plan Tucson’ kickoff event on Jan. 29 to share their opinions on the future of Tucson. 

‘Plan Tucson’, also known as the General Plan, is a citywide plan that “will create a framework for the future of Tucson over the coming decades. The plan will consist of goals and policies for housing, transportation, climate action, economic development, and more.”

The kickoff event will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 South Church Ave.

The community engagement event will include a discussion of resident experiences, existing conditions assessments, future growth scenarios, and recent planning efforts within the Tucson community.

Those interested in receiving more information about ‘Plan Tucson’ can sign up to receive updates here.