Pima County to host job, resource fair Nov. 5

  • Updated
Pima County job fair

 Randy Metcalf

TUCSON (KVOA) – Pima County will be hosting a job and resource fair in the Catalina area on Nov. 5 and is inviting the community to participate.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Coronado K-8 School, located at 3401 E. Wilds Rd.

There will be around a dozen local companies with representatives on hand to recruit and talk to potential employees. Many county agencies and non-profit organizations will also be showcasing their services and programs.

The fair will additionally offer information about rental/utility assistance, financial aid for preschools, eviction prevention, improving overall health, job resources, and more. 

Jennifer Eckstrom, program coordinator with Community and Workforce Development who is organizing the event, says there are, “a lot of organizations that have useful and important information many of us in the community can use — if not for them, then maybe someone close to them."

Prize giveaways, raffles, a station to get your blood pressure and blood sugar checked and more are among the other services included at the event. 

Those looking for work are reminded to bring their resumes and ‘dress for success’.

