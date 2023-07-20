Pima County looking to fill dozens of empty public health positions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to Pima County officials right now there's a shortage of people in public health positions.
They are hiring for dozens of jobs.
It's a way to bring people one step closer to starting their careers.
Hundreds of people were expected to attend the job fair.
A lot of the departments are having a hard time finding new talent.
News 4 Tucson was told the Sheriff's Department is also looking for new employees.
We had a chance to speak with recent graduates about why this event is so important.
"It's really good that it's happening because this community is open that way you get to be face to face with the departments and it's not intimidating," said job seeker Dcoara Ruiz.
"It's really rewarding. My favorite part of being a talent acquisition manager is really helping the college graduates what a career in a government agency can look like," said Talent acquisition manager Matt O'Connor.
Many of the hiring departments were in attendance to answer any questions that job seekers had.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE