...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 108 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Pima County looking to fill dozens of empty public health positions

Healthcare

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to Pima County officials right now there's a shortage of people in public health positions.

They are hiring for dozens of jobs.

It's a way to bring people one step closer to starting their careers.
Hundreds of people were expected to attend the job fair.

A lot of the departments are having a hard time finding new talent.

News 4 Tucson was told the Sheriff's Department is also looking for new employees.

We had a chance to speak with recent graduates about why this event is so important.

"It's really good that it's happening because this community is open that way you get to be face to face with the departments and it's not intimidating," said job seeker Dcoara Ruiz.

"It's really rewarding. My favorite part of being a talent acquisition manager is really helping the college graduates what a career in a government agency can look like," said Talent acquisition manager Matt O'Connor.

Many of the hiring departments were in attendance to answer any questions that job seekers had.

