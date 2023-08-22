Pima County Board of Supervisors vote to include Vail incorporation on November ballot

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to place the Vail incorporation proposal on the November 2023 election ballot at the Monday City Hall meeting.
This comes after validating the minimum required 1,500 signatures.
The group Incorporating Vail Arizona has been collecting signatures since July 2022 in hopes to get the proposal on the November 2023 ballot.
Incorporating Vail Arizona Vice President MaRico Tippett says that their ability to collect enough signatures in less than a month shows the strong support of the community to incorporate Vail.
Residents remain divided about the proposal.
Some residents who are opposed say that there have been discrepancies in the process, such as with mapping and the signatures.
“So far this board has not gained the trust of our community. They have again and again, ignored the voices of us as residents of Vail, and we really want to make sure that if there is an incorporation of Vail, that it gets off on the right foot, and this so far has not been the right foot,” says Vail resident Katie Breeding.
Another reason some residents are opposed is because they feel that their town will not be able to handle the impacts incorporation will bring.
"Our infastracture just doesn't support this. We have very small roads, its not built to support that traffic," shares Jennifer Maddox.
Those for the incorporation say that it will give Vail the chance to develop financially, as well as have a greater say in government.
After today’s decision, residents will be able to vote on the November 2023 ballot.