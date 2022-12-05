Pima Community College, City of Tucson to provide Narcan training Dec. 7

TUCSON (KVOA) – Pima Community College, in conjunction with the City of Tucson’s Community, Safety, Health and Wellness Program, the Pima County Health Department, and Thrive, will host a training course on how to identify and respond to opioid overdoses.
The training session is scheduled for Dec. 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Pima Community College Downtown Campus, located at 1255 North Stone Ave., in the Amethyst Room.
Participants will learn how to administer the intranasal spray version of Narcan when encountering a potential overdose from opioids.
Narcan kits will be provided for participants to carry upon completion.
Click here to register for the training seminar.