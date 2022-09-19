PDEQ, UArizona to celebrate World Car Free Day Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) and the University of Arizona Parking and Transportation Services will be hosting a celebration for World Car Free Day on Sept. 22.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the USS Arizona Mall, located at 1303 East University Blvd.
Pima County residents are invited to discover alternate forms of transportation available in Pima County, the City of Tucson, and on campus. SunTran, SunLink, Razor, Spin, and Tugo are among the other partners participating in the event.
Natalie Shepp, senior program manager for PDEQ, commented on the upcoming event, saying, “This fun venue will showcase resources for bicycling, walking, scootering, and taking transit that can lead commuters to adopting healthier, cheaper, and rewarding ways of travel."
Pima County’s Drive Less Pledge is an effort within the community to keep our air healthy and breathable. According to PDEQ, drivers can reduce air pollution by up to 1,000 pounds per year by skipping one day of driving in their personal motor vehicle each week.
Those who take the Drive Less Pledge at the event have extra chances to win prizes such as Hydro Flask bottles, bike saddlebags, U-Locks, and more.
For more information about the Drive Less Pledge, please visit the Pima County website.