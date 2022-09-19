PCC, Gospel Rescue Mission introduce new workforce training partnership

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Community College (PCC) and Gospel Rescue Mission will be celebrating the first group of Center of Opportunity guests who have completed short-term workforce training on Thursday.
The new workforce training program focuses on helping individuals leave a state of homelessness and enter into self-sufficiency.
The celebration will take place on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. at the HS Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, located at 4550 South Palo Verde Rd.
The event will celebrate the first group of guests who have completed the short-term training. Areas of training include information technology, culinary arts, and more.
Training in building and construction technology is scheduled to begin this fall.
A $250,000 grant in support of training opportunities from the Humberto Lopez and the HS Lopez Family Foundation made it possible for PCC, the Pima Foundation, and the Gospel Rescue Mission to join together to offer free, short-term workforce training to guests.
Speakers attending the event include:
- Lisa Chastain, CEO/Gospel Rescue Mission Tucson
- Catherine Ripley, Chair, Pima Community College Governing Board
- Lee Lambert, Chancellor & CEO, Pima Community College
- Marcy Euler, President & CEO, Pima Community College Foundation, Inc.
- Humberto Lopez, President, HS Lopez Family Foundation
For more information about the HS Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, please visit their website.
For more information about PCC’s short-term training, please visit this link.