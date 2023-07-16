 Skip to main content
Parents of Parkland School Shooting Victim Visit Tucson on National Tour

  Updated
  • 0

Conor McGill has the latest on the event which happened in Tucson today, and why Tucson was chosen as a stop on the national tour.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Parents and survivors of the 2018 Parkland School shooting stopped in Tucson Sunday morning on a National Bus Tour for gun violence awareness.

Patricia and Manuel Oliver lost their son Joaquin, nick named “Guac”, in 2018 when he was murdered in the mass shooting at MSD High School in Parkland, Florida.

In a continued effort to honor their son and raise the demand for change in the fight against gun violence in the U.S, the Olivers have once again taken the fight on the road, this time on a bus tour crossing the entire country.

The school bus started in Parkland and will hit 23 stops across the United States for what would have been Joaquin's 23rd birthday on August 4th of this year. 

The bus stopped in Tucson for a press conference Sunday at the January 8th Memorial in El Presidio Park, a public monument commemorating one of Tucson’s own mass shootings that occurred at a public outreach event run by Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords in 2011.

Ron Barber, a member of Gabby Gifford's staff, recalls the tragic day.

"I stood in front of Gabby and watched her be gunned down, and then John Roll a federal judge, than my deputy," Barber said. "All four of us were on the ground at the hands of the shooter. Two of us lived and two died."

It’s grief Oliver could agree that lives on even years after her own tragedy. 

"We’ve been here before, we listen from the kids, there living their PTSD still," Oliver said. 

Oliver hopes she can carry on the legacy of her son.

"We believe Joaquin is still alive, from a difference space," Oliver said. "His bringing joy and justice and hope and that’s the purpose of us being here today."

Survivors of other mass shootings joined the Olivers to uplift the voices of local community members affected by gun violence and demand common sense reforms. 

