PACC at extreme capacity, in need of fosters or adopters

TUCSON (KVOA) - Kennel capacity at Pima Animal Care Center has been in "code red" for almost a year and the situation isn't getting any better.
There are more than 550 dogs currently in the shelter and more than 1200 pets in foster homes. The concern is that as capacity approaches the critical stage some dogs will have to be euthanized. "That's when we're going to have to start making those difficult decisions. Making an at-risk list, or a deadline list," said PACC Director, Monica Dangler.
PACC has worked hard to achieve a 92% save rate and Dangler said it's been at least five years since the shelter has had to euthanize dogs. "None of us ever want to get there. So we're doing everything we can to make sure we don't, " she said.
PACC needs fosters and adopters, mostly for the big dogs. Dangler said, "Our adoption rates have slowed down so much more that we're taking in animals faster than we're getting them out."
Some dogs are being housed three to a kennel. "The number of animals we can keep here depends on co-houseability," Dangler said. Euthanizing dogs would be considered when PACC has more kennels than they can take care of. Shelter staff would consider metrics like health and behavior when making those decisions.
One reason for the current high dog population is that it's getting more expensive to take care of pets. Dangler said, 'We're seeing landlords increase rents. We're also seeing them increase pet deposits or changing what they allow to live in their apartments or houses."
Anthony Champeau's mother had to surrender her dogs, one she has had for 13 years, because her new landlords want a $600 security deposit for each dog. "She went to an apartment instead of a house and she can no longer has free reign of taking care of them," he said.
PACC has programs designed to keep dogs with their families. Dangler said in the past nine months PACC has been able to help 6000 pets stay out of the shelter.
Champeau says he brought Max and TT to PACC because the shelter has a good reputation . "I was told there was a good chance they could still be adopted and taken care of."
But saying goodbye to a life-long friend is never easy.
"It's hard to let them go," Champeau said as he took his pups out of the kennel for one last belly rub .
If you would like to foster or adopt a pet, click here for more information.