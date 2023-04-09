Near-record temps headed our way!

TUCSON (KVOA) - We'll kick off the week with the warmest temperatures so far this year, and could hit some record highs.
The high temperature in Tucson Monday will reach the upper 90s. Much of Cochise, Santa Cruz and Graham counties will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.
Some climate models show upper level moisture coming in from Mexico late Tuesday. At this point, it's not enough for rain, but we'll keep an eye on it all day Monday.
We'll see a cool down on Thursday when another cold front heads our way. This will drop our temperature back down to slightly below average for a few days.
- Monday: Sunny, hot. High: 97°
- Monday night: Mostly clear. Low: 63°
- Tuesday: Sunny, hot. High: 97°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!