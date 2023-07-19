 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 108 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

NAMI says depression during hot months in Tucson is common

Tucson, Arizona skyline

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Vana Lewis knows all too well what a Tucson summer can feel like.

She told News 4 Tucson it's safer to be indoors during the hot weather, but it also causes her to feel anxious.

"It feels like this isn't a temporary moment like it feels like it's not going to be over," she said.

News 4 Tucson spoke with Melissa Clayton & Becky Nuffer from NAMI Southern Arizona. They said these feelings are absolutely valid.

"But it is a seasonal affective disorder so it's not depression due to less vitamin D such as Seattle but it's due to being cooped up indoors because it's so hot outside," Clayton said.

Clayton says the best way to deal with these feelings is self-care and reaching out for help.

"If you have an issue talk there's nothing to be ashamed of we need to erase that stigma around mental health, allow people to talk about it," she said.

She's urging you to reach out to local resources like NAMI and don't forget the crisis hotline number 988.

"Hydrate and take care of yourself, make sure you are looking out for yourself because who else is going to do that," Clayton added.

Coming back to Lewis she says working with NAMI has helped her to deal with these feelings.

"I love NAMI absolutely part of being that non-profit has taught me to be more aware of my mental health and how to take care of it," Lewis said.

