NAMI says depression during hot months in Tucson is common

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Vana Lewis knows all too well what a Tucson summer can feel like.
She told News 4 Tucson it's safer to be indoors during the hot weather, but it also causes her to feel anxious.
"It feels like this isn't a temporary moment like it feels like it's not going to be over," she said.
News 4 Tucson spoke with Melissa Clayton & Becky Nuffer from NAMI Southern Arizona. They said these feelings are absolutely valid.
"But it is a seasonal affective disorder so it's not depression due to less vitamin D such as Seattle but it's due to being cooped up indoors because it's so hot outside," Clayton said.
Clayton says the best way to deal with these feelings is self-care and reaching out for help.
"If you have an issue talk there's nothing to be ashamed of we need to erase that stigma around mental health, allow people to talk about it," she said.
She's urging you to reach out to local resources like NAMI and don't forget the crisis hotline number 988.
"Hydrate and take care of yourself, make sure you are looking out for yourself because who else is going to do that," Clayton added.
Coming back to Lewis she says working with NAMI has helped her to deal with these feelings.
"I love NAMI absolutely part of being that non-profit has taught me to be more aware of my mental health and how to take care of it," Lewis said.
