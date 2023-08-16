TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - It's a heartbreaking truth, monthly hundreds of people in our state overdose and dozens more die from opioids.
A new poll says 2 out of 3 adults say they or a relative have experienced addiction.
Kim Humphrey knows all too well what addiction can do to one's life. His two sons became addicted to drugs but have now become sober.
Humphrey is the CEO of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, a support group that helps family members of those who are struggling with addiction.
A poll by KFF shows 66% of adults in the United States have either gone through addiction themselves or have a relative who has gone through addiction.
The same poll also found 8 in 10 people would support having Narcan, which can reverse an opioid overdose.
Some say having the overdose reversal drug on hand is crucial at times.
"The more we can bring this out, the more we can help people realize that there is help and there is hope, you know, the better chance we have of combating this as it continues to grow," said Humphrey CEO of Parents of addicted loved ones.
While Humphrey acknowledges that having Narcan widely available is helpful, he's worried about what it will mean as the epidemic evolves.
