Moms Demand Action urge people to take action against gun violence

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Moms Demand Action is taking part of the annual Wear Orange weekend. The organization is an anti-gun violence group advocating for gun control.
Saturday night, dozens of people gathered at the Southside Presbyterian Church to remember victims.
"In 2006 my 19 year old daughter was murdered by a felon with an AR style weapon, with a rifle. He shouldn't have had the gun but he did," said Deborah Parker, who is the Arizona Survivor Lead Coordinator for Moms Demand Action .
Gun violence survivor, Kelley Ireland, lost her son to suicide when he was 18. Ireland volunteers with Moms Demand Action. "I am sick to death of it. I'm at the part where I'm not shocked anymore. I expect it," she said.
The organization says more than 45,000 people year die annually from gun violence in the United States.
Patricia Maisch narrowly escaped injury at the January 8th shooting."So it's my cause now because I was very fortunate not to be physically injured. So I figure that I'm one of the people that's supposed to be here," Maisch said.
The group is advocating for many gun control measures, including universal background checks and a waiting period.
The moms also want to spur the public to action. "We have to do something. This is the only developed country that has this problem. No other developed country has this issue. It's the guns. Bottom line is it's the guns," Parker said.
Parker urges people to write to their senators and get involved. You can text JOIN to 644-33.