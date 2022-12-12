Mission Integration Lab opens at the University of Arizona Tech Park

TUCSON (KVOA) — A new research facility opened today at the University of Arizona Tech Park.
The Mission Integration Lab is groundbreaking for balloon-borne astronomy experiments and missions.
"A beacon going up, and people from around the world can know that something special is happening here," said Dr. Robert Robbins. "They already know that because we're the top astronomy and lunar and planetary space program in the world. But this just adds another dimension."
The lab will allow researchers and engineers to build and test hardware for those experiments.
It features an overhead crane and has space for an environmental chamber to simulate conditions at the edge of space, which is a fuzzy, ill-defined transition zone between earth's atmosphere and space.
Balloon-borne astronomy fills an important gap between ground-based observatories and space telescopes.
They allow the deployment of telescopes and other instruments to go to altitudes where they experience less interference from earth's atmosphere.
"NASA funds these programs to be balloon based, because for a lot less money we can train all of our PhD students and our postdocs and even our faculty to do this," said Dr. Betsy Cantwell. "So, we have the next generation of scientists and really the next generation of technology builders for this amazing technology that will go into space. Some of this may land on the moon someday."
The facility is expected to make the U of A even more competitive for top-dollar research missions like NASA's long duration balloon flights.
It also hopes to attract corporations looking to advance their technology through public-private partnerships.