Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...After a brief break in the showers, another batch of rain
and snow can be expected tonight. Total snow accumulations of
up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher
amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Mission Integration Lab opens at the University of Arizona Tech Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Mission Integration Lab opens at University of Arizona Tech Park

It features an an overhead crane and has space for an environmental chamber to simulate conditions at the edge of space, which is a fuzzy, ill-defined transition zone between earth's atmosphere and space.

TUCSON (KVOA) — A new research facility opened today at the University of Arizona Tech Park.

The Mission Integration Lab is groundbreaking for balloon-borne astronomy experiments and missions.

"A beacon going up, and people from around the world can know that something special is happening here," said Dr. Robert Robbins. "They already know that because we're the top astronomy and lunar and planetary space program in the world. But this just adds another dimension."

The lab will allow researchers and engineers to build and test hardware for those experiments.

It features an overhead crane and has space for an environmental chamber to simulate conditions at the edge of space, which is a fuzzy, ill-defined transition zone between earth's atmosphere and space.

Balloon-borne astronomy fills an important gap between ground-based observatories and space telescopes.

They allow the deployment of telescopes and other instruments to go to altitudes where they experience less interference from earth's atmosphere.

"NASA funds these programs to be balloon based, because for a lot less money we can train all of our PhD students and our postdocs and even our faculty to do this," said Dr. Betsy Cantwell. "So, we have the next generation of scientists and really the next generation of technology builders for this amazing technology that will go into space. Some of this may land on the moon someday."

The facility is expected to make the U of A even more competitive for top-dollar research missions like NASA's long duration balloon flights.

It also hopes to attract corporations looking to advance their technology through public-private partnerships.

